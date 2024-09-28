Wealdstone again denied by late equaliser

Halifax 2 Wealdstone 2 35' Ashford (pen) 52' Hoti (pen) 60' Obiero 90' Pugh

Wealdstone were again denied a much-meeded win by a last-gasp equaliser.

Sam Ashford put them ahead with a penalty but Halifax levelled with a spot-kick of their own, converted by Florent Hoti.

Micah Obiero restored the visitors’ lead but they were reduced to 10 men when Adrian Mariappa was sent off for a second yellow card for fouling Max Wright on 73 minutes.

And the Stones, who shipped a stoppage-time equaliser against Southend in midweek, did so again – Tom Pugh the scorer this time.

Wealdstone’s Jaydn Mundle-Smith was sent off for dissent after the final whistle.







