Wealdstone again denied by late equaliser
Halifax
2
Wealdstone
2
35'
Ashford (pen)
52'
Hoti (pen)
60'
Obiero
90'
Pugh
Wealdstone were again denied a much-meeded win by a last-gasp equaliser.
Sam Ashford put them ahead with a penalty but Halifax levelled with a spot-kick of their own, converted by Florent Hoti.
Micah Obiero restored the visitors’ lead but they were reduced to 10 men when Adrian Mariappa was sent off for a second yellow card for fouling Max Wright on 73 minutes.
And the Stones, who shipped a stoppage-time equaliser against Southend in midweek, did so again – Tom Pugh the scorer this time.
Wealdstone’s Jaydn Mundle-Smith was sent off for dissent after the final whistle.