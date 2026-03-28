Waddock savours Stones’ semi-final triumph

Wealdstone manager Gary Waddock gives his reaction to the club clinching a first trip to Wembley since 1985.

Micah Obiero’s stoppage-time goal gave Wealdstone a dramatic 1-0 win against Marine and a place in the FA Trophy final.

The semi-final at Grosvenor Vale – in front of a 4,000 crowd – was locked in a stalemate when Obiero volleyed home in the closing stages.

There were scenes of wild celebration after the final whistle, with fans invading the pitch.

The Stones will play Southend United in the final on Sunday, 17 May. The Essex club won 3-1 at Southport in the other semi-final.