Tavares leaves Wealdstone for Daggers after rejecting contract

Defender Nikola Tavares has left Wealdstone to join fellow National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 23-year-old, whose contract expires this month, turned down the offer of a new deal with the Stones.

He has signed a two-year contract with Dagenham & Redbridge, who say they will pay Wealdstone a compensation fee.

“We have been in negotiations with Nik since October and the board did all it could to keep a player we know is so popular with the fans and in the dressing room,” Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald said.

“Nik turned down the new deal on significantly improved terms and has instead chosen to take up the offer of full-time football elsewhere. We wish him well.”

It follows the exit of fellow defender and former club captain Jerome Okimo, who has departed Wealdstone in pursuit of regular football next season.








