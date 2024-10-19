Struggling Stones beaten at home by Yeovil

Wealdstone 0 Yeovil 3 26' McGavin 52' Jarvis 58' McGuckin

Second-from-bottom Wealdstone lost heavily at home to Yeovil Town on another miserable afternoon for Matt Taylor’s side.

Goals from Brett McGavin, Aaron Jarvis and Ciaran McGuckin gave the visitors a resounding win.

McGavin headed in a 26th-minute opener, Jarvis’ header made it two early in the second half and McGuckin fired in to seal the Glovers’ victory.

Max Kretzschmar missed a decent chance for the Stones, who are now without a win in nine National League matches.







