Striker Olomola returns for second spell at Wealdstone

Striker Olufela Olomola has returned to Wealdstone.

Olomola, 28, made 41 appearances for the Stones during the 2022-23 season, scoring nine goals.

He left for Bromley at the end of that campaign and was a free agent, having left them during the summer.

He made 46 league appearances for the Ravens and scored 11 goals.

His career has also included spells at Southampton, Scunthorpe and Hartlepool as well as time on loan at Yeovil.