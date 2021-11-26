Stones sign defender Sesay from Barnet

Wealdstone have signed Sierra Leone international full-back David Sesay on a free transfer from National League rivals Barnet.

The 23-year-old came through the Watford academy system and has made six appearances for Barnet this season.

He began his professional career at Crawley Town, where he played 70 times in three seasons before joining Barnet during the summer.

Sesay will wear the number 11 shirt and goes into the squad for tomorrow’s National League clash with Stockport County.

It follows the signings of left-back Jayden Sweeney on loan from Leyton Orient and former Bolton Wanderers winger Jamie Mascoll earlier this month, which came after Dennon Lewis had been sold to Boreham Wood.







