Stones boss Brennan wants more additions after Meekings signing

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan says he wants to add more players to his squad after completing the signing of defender Josh Meekings.

The 28-year-old joins the club having had spells at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee and has been discussing a move to Wealdstone for around six weeks.









Brennan says he would now like to add more depth as his side approach a hectic run of fixtures, starting with Gloucester City at home on Saturday in the FA Trophy, though admits the current financial climate is making it tough to sign players.

“It’s a good experienced signing. The issue for Josh now is that we’ve got to get him up to match fitness as quickly as possible,” Brennan said.

“There’s no doubt he’ll get a lot of playing time over the next few weeks and we’ve got to make sure his body doesn’t break down.

“I think we need to have two players for every position over these next eight weeks or so.

“But there’s no way we can commit to lads on contracts at this moment in time. We don’t know when our next bit of income is coming in so until we know that, then we can start structuring and start looking.”

Loan deals for two academy players – one from a Championship team and one from a Premier League side – had been lined up but the youngsters opted not to join the Stones.

Wealdstone go into the game with the National League North leaders having been beaten at Hartlepool in their last fixture and then take on Dover Athletic at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday.

Both Alex Dyer and Jack Cawley are back in contention tomorrow having recovered from injury.







