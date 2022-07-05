Stones add former Watford youngster Hutchinson

Wealdstone have signed former Watford youngster Dom Hutchinson.

The versatile forward spent last season on loan at National League South side Eastbourne Borough, scoring eight goals in 29 games as the club reached the play-offs.

“Dom is a really exciting addition to the group and he’s one we’re really pleased to get over the line,” Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard said.

“He’s a young, hungry lad, who has all the tools to go on and have a huge impact for us.

“He’s had a brilliant upbringing at Watford, and he had a very productive loan at Eastbourne last season. He got 8 goals in 17 starts from out wide, so he’s someone that can offer a lot in the final third.”







