Reid scores hat-trick as Wealdstone reach FA Cup first round

Alex Reid scored a hat-trick as Wealdstone came from behind to beat Gosport Borough 4-1 and reach the first round of the FA Cup.

Max Kretzschmar also scored at Grosvenor Vale, where the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Striker Reid, recently signed on loan from Oldham, equalised for the Stones after their poor start to the fourth qualifying round.

Kretzschmar put the hosts ahead after coming on as a substitute, and Joe Morrison was then sent off for hacking down Reid, who made it 3-1 and then completed his hat-tick with a penalty.







