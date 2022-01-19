Rajasthan Royals owner Badale makes investment in Wealdstone

Wealdstone have received financial backing from the owner of Indian Premier League cricket club Rajasthan Royals.

The investment from Manoj Badale, who is also chairman of the British Asian Trust and co-founder of venture capital firm Blenheim Chalcot, comes alongside the appointment of Keith Davies – chief risk and compliance officer for Federated Hermes – as an associate director of the club.

Both are school friends and “lifelong fans” of the club, Wealdstone said in the announcement.







“We welcome both Keith and Manoj’s support and involvement in the club,” chairman Rory Fitzgerald said.

“This is an exciting period in the club’s history and it is great that both Keith and Manoj share that and will add their expertise and ambition to what we are trying to do with this club.

“Keith and Manoj are both fans from the Lower Mead days and we know they share our vision in establishing the club in the National League as well as creating a thriving academy and continuing the work in the community and the local schools.”

The club also recently announced that US businessman Todd Johnson, a member of the ownership group of MLS club Minnesota United FC, will join the board of directors at the end of the month.







