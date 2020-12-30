Mendy rejects Barnet move and stays at Wealdstone

Jacob Mendy has opted to stay with Wealdstone after a bid from fellow National League outfit Barnet was accepted.

The versatile wide-man has scored three league goals this season and helped the Stones win the National League South title in his first year with the club.









He was part of the Atletico Madrid youth set-up before moving to England and joined Wealdstone after a spell at Carshalton Athletic.

The Stones were forced to postpone their games with Boreham Wood and Maidenhead United after a positive Covid-19 test at the club.

They will be back in action away at Hartlepool United on Saturday, January 9.







