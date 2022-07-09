Maynard thanks fans as Wealdstone complete double swoop

Wealdstone have completed the doube signing of midfielder Max Kretzschmar and defender Lewis Kinsella.

Left-back Kinsella played more than 140 times during a four-year spell with Aldershot Town and has also played for Colchester United and Luton Town.

Kretzschmar scored 13 times in 34 National League games for Woking last season and his signing was assisted by the donations of supporters.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for digging deep in these inflationary times to help contribute to this massive signing for the club, our club,” boss Stuary Maynard said.

“As a management team and as a club, this signing has been in the works for two years now, so we’re incredibly excited and relieved to announce it.

“Max is an unbelievable coup for us as a football club, as he had a lot of options in this division. He’s someone who had his best season last season, so is coming to us right in his prime.”







