Maynard praises ‘incredible’ Wealdstone after strong start

Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard has hailed his team as “incredible” following a strong start to the new National League season.

The Stones, one of just two part-time teams in the National League this season, have picked up 16 points from their nine games and have lost just once.

“It is incredible really when you’re looking at what we’re working with,” Maynard said.

“What the lads are achieving is incredible – to be part-time and to be where we are in this league now.

“The lads are performing at a very high level, even the other night when we got a point on the road at Maidstone.

“Last season I think we only had seven or eight points max at this stage. After our first three games I think we only had a point.

“This league is relentless and you know you can go on that run again. You know you can lose seven on the bounce, the league is that strong across the board.

“We’re not looking at it and saying we’ve cracked it as a group. The work ethic from the lads has been outstanding and if we can keep that work ethic we’ll pick up points.”







