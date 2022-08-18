Maynard hails Wealdstone’s ‘huge’ win over Oldham as his biggest

Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard says Tuesday’s win over Oldham Athletic was his biggest since taking over as manager of the club.

Goals from Rhys Browne and Tarryn Allarakhia handed the Stones a 2-1 win at Boundary Park, meaning they have now won two of their opening three National League games.

And Maynard, who took over as manager in March 2020 having previously been assistant manager, praised the players and travelling support for their backing.

“It was huge,” he said.

“We had 150 to 200 fans there who sang their hearts out and drove our lads on in the second half.

“It makes such a huge difference on a Tuesday night when we turn up and there’s 150 to 200 fans there who are singing non-stop from the first minute to the 96th.

“I think there’s a real togetherness now at the football club between the management team, the board, the chairman, and the players.

“It’s probably my biggest scalp as a manager to go to Oldham and win. They were in the Premier League not all that long ago.”

Wealdstone take on Halifax Town at home on Saturday, who are currently bottom of the National League and are yet to win a game.

Striker Olufela Olomola could return to the side after missing out against Oldham with an ankle injury, while full-back Lewis Kinsella is continuing to build up his fitness.







