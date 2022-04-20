Manager Maynard set to sign new Wealdstone deal

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard and his assistant Matthew Saunders are expected to agree new contracts to keep them at the club following confirmation of National League safety.

The Stones’ 2-0 win over Boreham Wood on Monday means they cannot be relegated – guaranteeing a third consecutive season in the fifth tier of English football.

Maynard initially took charge as caretaker manager following the departure of former boss Dean Brennan in February last year.







He was then appointed on a permanent basis in March 2021 on a deal which runs until the end of this season, along with assistant Saunders.

Talks over a new contract are still ongoing and have not yet been finalised but confirmation of another season in the National League means they can now accelerate.

The expectation is that an agreement will be reached and that both Maynard and Saunders will both be in the dugout next season.







