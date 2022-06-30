Leyton Orient’s Young joins Stones on loan

Wealdstone have signed midfielder Matt Young on loan from Leyton Orient until January.

The 19-year-old has played 16 times for the League Two club and follows the addition of Tarryn Allarakhia earlier this week.

“Matt’s got an unbelievable engine and has a really good footballing brain. He’s left footed too which will bring us a nice balance in the midfield,” boss Stuart Maynard said.

“He’s an exciting player that will now give us a midfield that is very strong for a club like ours. It was an area we wanted to keep improving, and with Ferguson, Charles, Young, Tarryn and Dyer, we’re very strong from day one in that department.







