Kretzschmar signs new Wealdstone contract

Wealdstone midfielder Max Kretzschmar has signed a new one-year contract to stay at the club for next season.

Kretzschmar, 30, has made 68 appearances for the Stones since being signed two years ago, scoring 14 goals.

Chairman Rory Fitzpatrick said: “Max has been an outstanding player for us since he joined.

“His commitment, skill, and leadership on the field have made a significant impact. We are thrilled to have him continue with us as we aim for success in the upcoming season.”







