Keeper Howes rejoins Wealdstone on loan

Sam Howes has rejoined Wealdstone on loan from Leyton Orient.

It will be Howes’ fourth spell with the Stones.

Howes, 26, left to join the O’s in 2023, having been Wealdstone’s player of the year.

He played every match during that season and received an England C call-up.

Howes has been brought in after an injury to keeper Archie Matthews.

“Buzzing to have joined. When I heard the news after Archie’s injury, I wanted to get the deal done quickly,” he said.

“It’s a club I know well, I’m looking forward to getting going. They Wealdstone already know what I’m about.”







