Wealdstone have sold goalkeeper Sam Howes to Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

Howes, 25, was in his third spell with the Stones and was their player of the year last season.

Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “We thank Sam for his efforts in a Wealdstone shirt.

“The fee was acceptable to the club for a player in the last year of his contract. We wish Sam all the best with his future career in League One.”