Injuries piling up for Wealdstone with Stevens out again

Wealdstone caretaker boss Stuart Maynard will be without some key players heading into the clash with Halifax Town.

Connor Stevens, Josh Meekings, Joseph Olowu, George Langston and Connor Smith are all sidelined, while striker Moses Emmanuel is unavailable having been furloughed by the club.









Stevens is yet to play a National League game this season because of bone bruising in his knee.

He had begun to train again and was named on the bench for the FA Trophy defeat to Darlington on February 6 but there is currently no timescale on when the central defender might return.

It is one of a number of defensive injuries at the club, with Meekings set to miss at least six weeks because of an ankle ligament injury.

Arsenal loanee Olowu has a pulled calf and will be out for around four to six weeks, while Watford youngster Langston will miss around two more weeks with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Smith suffered an ankle injury in the 1-0 win over Boreham Wood on Tuesday, in which he scored the winner, but it is not yet known how badly he is hurt.

The club have, however, brought in Cheltenham Town defender Daniel Bowry on an initial one-month loan deal as they prepare to play three home games in the space of a week against Halifax Town, King’s Lynn Town and then Notts County.

Wealdstone sit 19th in the National League but it is not yet known whether relegation from the division will continue.

The National League North and South seasons have both been curtailed but a new competition involving clubs from both divisions is currently being discussed.







