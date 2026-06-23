Georgiou leaves and Stones sign Newton

Anthony Georgiou has left Wealdstone, who have signed midfielder Joe Newton.

Cyprus international Georgiou (pictured), 29, has departed by mutual consent after two years with the Stones. He featured in their recent FA Trophy final appearance at Wembley.

Newton, 25, is the club’s first signing of the summer. He was at Coventry as a youngster and has since had spells at Solihull Moors and Boreham Wood.