Wealdstone sign Young-Coombes on short-term deal

Wealdstone have signed Nathan Young-Coombes on a short-term deal.

The 22-year-old forward has been without a club since being released by Brentford last year.

He made one first-team appearance for the Bees, who signed him in 2021 after Young-Coombes had a two-year spell in Scotland with Rangers.

Young-Coombes was at Chelsea before moving to Glasgow. His career has also included time on loan at AFC Wimbledon during the 2023-24 campaign.