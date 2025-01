Wealdstone have signed midfielder Harrison Sohna on loan from Cheltenham Town until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old began his career with Aston Villa and made one senior appearance for them, as a substitute in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool.

He later joined Sunderland where he made four-team appearances, before joining Cheltenham last summer.

Sohna has played 12 times for the Gloucestershire club this season.