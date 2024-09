Wealdstone 1 Southend 1 91' McFarlane 94' Walker

There was late drama at Grosvenor Vale as Wealdstone’s winless run was extended to six matches.

They looked to have secured a second National League victory of the season when Callum McFarlane headed home in stoppage time.

But Southend hit back, with Gus Scott-Morris crossing for Josh Walker to equalise.

The struggling Stones, one off the bottom of the table, are away to Halifax on Saturday.