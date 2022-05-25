Cooper among players in discussion with Wealdstone over a new deal

Charlie Cooper is one of a handful of players in discussions with Wealdstone over a new deal.

Cooper’s contract expired at the end of the season but the Stones remain in negotiations with him.

The midfielder made 37 appearances last season as Wealdstone finished 16th in the National League.

He was announced as one of six players leaving the club last week along with Dan Wishart, Andrew Eleftheriou, Alfie Marigliani, Ira Jackson and Jamie Mascoll.

Jackson scored four goals for the club this season in 25 appearances, including in the final day win over Aldershot Town.

Eleftheriou, meanwhile, arrived at the club following a stint with Dagenham & Redbridge but missed the majority of the season because of a serious groin injury.







