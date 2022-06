Defender Jack Cook and midfielder Ashley Charles have signed new deals with Wealdstone.

Supporters’ player of the season Cook (pictured) has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the Stones having made 42 appearances in his debut season with the club.

Charles, meanwhile, has signed a new one-year deal with the option of a further year.

He made 34 appearances last season having first joined the club back in 2019, making 74 appearances in total.