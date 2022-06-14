Club captain Okimo departs Wealdstone

Wealdstone’s club captain Jerome Okimo has left the club.

The central defender made a total of 271 appearances over two spells at the club and was part of the Stones’ National League South promotion winning team of 2019/20.

He first joined the club in 2013 from Chalfont St Peter, going on to win the 2013/14 Isthmian Premier League title.

The 34-year-old then signed for the club again in 2017 following spells with Stevenage and Braintree Town and made 38 appearances under boss Stuart Maynard last season.

“Jerome leaves here in every sense a club legend and we thank him for his outstanding contribution over both spells at The Vale and he will always be welcomed back,” Wealdstone said in a statement.







