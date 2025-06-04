Carter takes over as Harrow Borough manager

Harrow Borough have named Wayne Carter as their new manager.

Carter managed Hanwell Town between 2018 and 2011 and last season led Harefield United to the Combined Counties League Premier Division North play-offs.

Boro finished 14th in the division above – Isthmian League South Central.

They ended the campaign with Dennis Quigley in caretaker charge following the departure of Ben Bukowski in January.

Prior to entering coaching, Carter played for Hanwell as well as Uxbridge, Northwood and Wealdstone.