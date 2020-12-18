Barnet held talks with Wealdstone boss Brennan over manager’s job

Barnet made an approach for Wealdstone’s Dean Brennan following the sacking of Peter Beadle on Sunday.

Discussions took place over the then vacant managerial post but the Stones boss opted to stay in his current position.









The Bees announced that Tim Flowers had been appointed on Monday after Beadle was sacked due to a poor start to the season, including a 6-0 hammering away at Chesterfield on Saturday.

Brennan is under contract with Wealdstone until the end of this season, having been appointed back in May 2019, taking the Stones to the National League South title in his first season in charge.

They currently find themselves sixth in the National League, winning six of their 14 league games this season and face Eastleigh in the FA Trophy tomorrow.







