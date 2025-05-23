Roland-Jones leads Middlesex charge against Glamorgan

Rothesay County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one)

Glamorgan 334-7 (96 overs): Northeast 122, Carlson 109; Roland-Jones 4-73, Higgins 3-44

Middlesex: Yet to bat

Glamorgan 2 pts, Middlesex 2 pts

Glamorgan were unable to outweigh Middlesex despite hundreds from Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson after a balanced day one at Sophia Gardens.

The captain and vice-captain’s 228-run partnership brought the hosts back from a worrying 52 for 3 to 334 for 7 at close after Toby Roland-Jones was dependent as ever for Middlesex with 4 for 73.

Northeast and Carlson both falling within 10 overs for 122 and 109 respectively gave Middlesex a fight back towards the end of the day with the new ball, Ryan Higgins also with 3 for 44.

Middlesex won the toss and elected to bowl on a green surface at Sophia Gardens with uncertainty of how the lush ground would play following the recent rainfall in south Wales for a first time this season.

The visitors got off to a strong start with restrictions on runs initially before the series of plays and misses turned to wickets thanks to the experience and skillset of Middlesex veteran Roland-Jones.

Marnus Labuschagne’s woes were improved on last week’s four runs across two innings but it still didn’t look comfortable. The Australian adding 23, including a gifted four from a bizarre Luke Hollman overthrow on a certain dot ball.

The new pair combining the red and white-ball captains recovered concerns for the hosts. Bowlers were still on top into the second session with Northeast scoring cagily at first against the prominent attack which includes three Test internationals. Higgins’ first over after lunch probing outside the off-stump forcing plays and misses and conservative leaves could’ve warranted him international status too.

As has been the case for this pair this season so far, Carlson eventually got his strokes to come together to increase the scoring rate, with typical Carlson backfoot punches and cuts; taking advantage of the novice Naavya Sharma in his second match. Meanwhile, Northeast churned runs out, ambitious to beat his previous season best of 67 in 11 innings, he led Glamorgan to their first unbroken session partnership of the season.

Going at four an over for the afternoon only allowed continuation for the hosts. A six from the captain to move to 99 and Carlson surviving an edge evading slip’s head off Luke Hollman on 96 before they both passed three figures.

The new ball brought the change in fortune for the visitors in the final 16 overs of the day where momentum then shifted. Carlson, in disbelief to be given out in the 81st over and Tom Bevan shortly following in his first game of the season in place for the absent student, Ben Kellaway.

Higgins was soon in on the action, bringing four wickets for 39 runs and Andy Gorvin required to survive the night with Chris Cooke who never looked phased for his unbeaten 32 overnight.

Both sides will return feeling they ended the day happiest before the expected rain looms for the next three days.