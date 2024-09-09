Roland-Jones extends contract with Middlesex

Toby Roland-Jones has signed a one-year extension to his Middlesex contract.

It means the seamer, 36, will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

His contract was due to expire this year but included the option of a 12-month extension, which has been taken up.

In 142 first-class matches for Middlesex, Roland-Jones – the club’s red-ball captain – has taken an extraordinary 517 wickets at an average of just 25.48 and has 27 five-wicket hauls and six 10-wicket match hauls.

“I am extremely proud to represent this club and tocCaptain the side in the red-ball format is a real honour. I am delighted to have signed an extension to my terms with Middlesex,” he said.

“I am really excited about what the remainder of this season holds and hope that we can all achieve our goal of taking the club back up into Division One.

“I look forward to continuing to give my all for Middlesex Cricket and to helping the club achieve success on the field.”







