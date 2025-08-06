Rew brothers combine to beat Middlesex in One Day Cup

Metro Bank One Day Cup: Middlesex 289 for seven (50 overs) v Somerset 293 for four (47.3 overs)

Somerset won by six wickets and take four points

Brothers James and Thomas Rew combined in a dominant century partnership to steer Somerset to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Middlesex in the Metro Bank One Day Cup opener.

Batting together for the first time in senior cricket, James struck a magnificent unbeaten 106 from 90 balls (15 fours), while younger brother Thomas (pictured) displayed his big-hitting form from the recent England Under 19s series. His 51 (54 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) was his first senior half-century. But while he fell with 58 runs still required, his brother was there to steer the side home with 15 balls to spare. Noah Cornwell finished with figures of 2-59.

For Middlesex, Josh de Caires hit a fine 71 (86 balls, 10 fours, 1 six), his maiden List A half-century to lay the foundation for Middlesex’s total of 289 for seven.

While he shared an opening stand of 63 with Joe Cracknell (23), wickets fell at crucial times as Middlesex’s run rate slowed against tight Somerset bowling. It was new skipper Ben Geddes (40) who wrestled back the initiative before Jack Davies blazed a brilliant 64 (56 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) during a fifth-wicket stand of 61 with Luke Hollman, 98 runs coming in the final 10 overs.

Jake Ball, who also had two catches dropped off his bowling, finished with figures of 3-43, while Jack Leach took 3-47.

Earlier de Caires though started confidently against Alfie Ogborne, cutting and pulling consecutive short balls and was strong on the drive too.

Ball bowled a consistent probing line but was left frustrated during an excellent first over when two chances went down behind the wicket. Ben Green at wide first slip failed to hold a low chance offered by de Caires on 25, while keeper James Rew put down a regulation catch off Cracknell on 15.

Ball and Green kept things tight, challenging the stumps with the scoring rate slowing significantly, just 23 runs coming in nine overs. Feeling the pressure, Cracknell flashed outside off-stump to Ball, Green making no mistake as he took a slip catch above his head.

Finally, de Caires got one away, driving through midwicket, the first boundary for seven overs. Shackles released, he came down the pitch to dispatch Green for six before reaching his fourth consecutive half-century after three Championship fifties

It was Leach who made a double breakthrough. First, he got one to grip and turn to take the edge of Sam Robson’s bat, then, while the sweep had proved effective for de Caires, the reverse sweep proved his undoing. The Middlesex opener was adjudged lbw, leaving him frustrated as replays suggested the ball struck glove rather than pad.

Geddes picked up the mantle, cutting and pulling dismissively. He picked a delivery from Ball off his hip for six as Middlesex’s rate climbed back above five but was caught attempting a big shot against Leach.

Davies was soon on the charge, collecting two sixes as he slog-swept Archie Vaughan and hooked Green into the pavilion before smashing three boundaries over the covers.

Ball broke the partnership, castling Hollmann (21) as he dragged on and having Davies excellently caught by a diving Vaughan at long-on. Toby Roland-Jones was last to go, caught in the deep in the final over off Green.

Middlesex strayed in line and length as Somerset openers Tom Lammonby (38) and Vaughan accumulated steadily, Lammonby clipping three boundaries stylishly off his legs.

Cornwell separated the pair, pushing one across Vaughan who edged to a diving Cracknell before Josh Little built steady pressure, finding consistent bounce and movement, eventually drawing Lammonby into the edge.

Lewis Goldsworthy (38) took consecutive boundaries off wide deliveries from Little, while James Rew got off the mark swinging a Little free hit over the slips before stroking through midwicket. He cut a rare bad ball from Hollman to bring up the 50-partnership before Henry Brookes removed Goldsworthy as he deflected onto his stumps.

The Rews settled into their work adding 107 in 16 overs, James showing beautiful timing as he gloriously drove Brookes before pulling Roland-Jones through midwicket. His brother drove nicely too but also dispatched Roland Jones for a big six.

James cut Roland-Jones for consecutive boundaries and with Somerset passing 200 in the 36th over, Thomas audaciously reverse slog swept de Caires for six.

Thomas pulled Hollman for another maximum to bring up the 100 partnership but with 60 needed off the last 10, he was caught pulling a short ball from Cornwell straight to midwicket.

James though continued in the same vein before hitting two boundaries off Brookes to go to three figures and win the match.

Josh Thomas (24) proved good support, winning a reprieve when he was dropped in the deep off Cornwell with 19 needed.