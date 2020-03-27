Rayner announces retirement from cricket

Ollie Rayner has retired from cricket following his release by Middlesex at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old off-spinner took 313 first-class wickets at an average of 33.26 and he helped Middlesex win the County Championship title in 2016.





In a post on Twitter, he said: “It was tough admitting that my career has come to an end.

“I’ve been very lucky, had times that I will cherish and met some truly wonderful people, too many to single out! ‘The great game’.”







