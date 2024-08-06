Middlesex’s One-Day Cup match called off

Middlesex and Durham had to settle for a point apiece after their Metro Bank One Day Cup game at Radlett was called off due to a waterlogged surface.

Drizzle began to develop around the scheduled 11am start time, with heavier rain following later and causing sufficient damage to make the outfield unplayable.

Umpires Anthony Harris and Naeem Ashraf eventually abandoned the game at 3pm after inspecting the playing area for a second time.

It means both teams move up a place in the Group A table, with Middlesex now fifth and Durham sixth – each with five points from five games.

Middlesex are next in action on Thursday, when they travel to face Lancashire at Old Trafford.








