Middlesex win after record chase in One Day Cup

Durham 387-4 v Middlesex 390-5, Metro Bank One-Day Cup, Group B. Middlesex win by five wickets

Durham 0 points, Middlesex 4 points

Opener Sam Robson’s stunning career best 169 not out off 139 balls helped Middlesex chase 388 – the highest ever successful List A chase in England – to beat Durham by five wickets in a thrilling Metro Bank One-Day Cup clash at the Banks Homes Riverside.

Durham pair Alex Lees (pictured) and David Bedingham hit contrasting centuries in their imposing 387 for four. Having been inserted, it was the county’s highest ever home total in this format.

Captain and opener Lees batted through for 138 not out off 132 balls and South African overseas Bedingham blazed 107 off 67 with eight sixes. But it wasn’t enough to prevent a second defeat in four Group B matches.

Robson, like Lees, batted with controlled aggression and was the cornerstone of a remarkable chase in perfect batting conditions, achieved in 48 overs. Middlesex won their second game in three to boost hopes of a top-three finish.

A handful of counties have posted higher second-innings totals in List A matches, but no one had bettered Worcestershire’s successful pursuit of 377 to beat Leicestershire at New Road in 2018. Until today.

Both teams lost a wicket in their first over.

New-ball seamer Toby Roland-Jones bowled Emilio Gay for a golden duck with a beauty two balls into a sun-soaked contest. He was the day’s standout bowler with one for 43 from 10 overs.

Much to the bemusement of representatives from both counties, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was sat in Durham’s fan zone prior to the game.

Leg-side dominant, Lees hit his two sixes over midwicket and wide long-on and shared 141 for the second wicket with in-form Will Rhodes from one for one in the opening over. Rhodes contributed a well-paced 63.

While Lees became the first Durham player to score centuries in the County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup in the same season, Bedingham was much more aggressive – vicious on the pull and down the ground.

Lees was on 71 when Bedingham came to the crease, and there was a brief moment when the South African could have reached his hundred first.

However, Lees got there off 106 balls, followed by Bedingham’s off 65.

Luke Hollman took a superb catch at long-on to help teenaged seamer Jamie Feldman remove Bedingham at 289 for three in the 42nd over. Though both sides were loose in the field.

Colin Ackermann crashed 53 off 27 balls to give Durham the advantage at halfway.

However, Middlesex responded in kind en-route to their highest ever List A total.

Joe Cracknell was caught behind down leg pulling at Ben Raine.

But, from two for one, Robson and Josh De Caires advanced in dynamic fashion by sharing 120 inside 16 overs. The latter had contributed 63 off 48 balls when he was caught behind reverse sweeping against George Drissell’s off-spin.

Middlesex reached 200 for three after 28 overs, by which time Durham’s new fast-bowling signing Archie Bailey had uprooted the middle stump of captain Ben Geddes for 24.

Former England Test opener Robson, aged 36, was strong on both sides of the wicket without hitting a six until his side neared 300.

The right-hander reached his fourth career century off 89 balls, by which time Middlesex were 237 for three in the 33rd over. Robson was in the midst of a 114 partnership with Jack Davies.

Bailey bowled Davies for 61 off 42, at 280 for four in the 37th over, but Robson ploughed on.

With 10 overs left, Middlesex need 78, with Hollman now a helping hand.

He contributed 47 to a near match-sealing partnership of 103 with Robson, who hit 19 fours and two sixes to record his county’s second highest List A individual score.