Middlesex stalwart Murtagh to end playing career

Middlesex’s veteran seamer Tim Murtagh will retire from playing at the end of the season.

Murtagh, 42, has made 263 first-class appearances during his career, with 213 of them coming since he joined Middlesex from Surrey in 2007.

He has taken more than 50 first-class wickets for Middlesex and was involved in two promotions.







Murtagh has had a player-coach role this year and will stay on in a full-time coaching job.

“It’s with a great deal of pride and a tinge of sadness that I announce my retirement from cricket at the end of this season,” he said.

“It really has been my life and a pleasure to have been lucky enough to live out my childhood dreams for such a long time.

“It’s been an incredible honour to have played for this great club since 2007 and I am grateful to everyone who made me feel instantaneously at home here.

“Moving forward I can’t wait to help the next generation of Middlesex cricketers live out their own dreams as I move onto the coaching staff and the next phase of my life.”







