Middlesex sign batter Boyle for T20 Blast

Middlesex have signed New Zealand batter Matt Boyle for their T20 Blast campaign.

Boyle, 23, has scored 640 runs in 28 matches in the New Zealand Super Smash for the Canterbury Kings, where he played under Middlesex head coach Peter Fulton.

Middlesex will begin their T20 Blast season against Kent at Lord’s on Friday and will host Surrey on Sunday.

“It will be great to be working under Fults again. I really enjoyed him at Canterbury and am excited to see how he is with the Middlesex boys,” Boyle said.

“Being able to call the Home of Cricket my home ground for any period of time is something I never thought could have been a possibility, and I am equally excited to be able to play in a competition with the quality of the Vitality Blast.”

Fulton said: “I know Matt well from my time in New Zealand, coaching him at Canterbury for the past four seasons.

“He is a tall left-hander with a career T20 strike rate of over 150 and will add power to our top order.

“I have no doubt we will see Matt playing international cricket for New Zealand in the future, and I am looking forward to seeing him make a name for himself at Middlesex.”