Middlesex sign all-rounder Gohar on two-year deal

Middlesex have signed all-rounder Zafar Gohar on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old has been snapped up after leaving Gloucestershire, where he was not offered a new contract having had his season ruined by a groin injury.

He played for Pakistan against England in a one-day international in 2015 and in a Test match against New Zealand in 2021.

“Adding an international quality spinner to our line-up will strengthen us and add a greater threat on all types of surfaces,” said Middlesex managing director Alan Coleman.

“Adding a senior bowler to our white-ball teams will also help the side in those situations where we’ve lacked some experience in the shorter formats in recent years.”







