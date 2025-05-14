Middlesex set for clash of title favourites

Middlesex are back in action on Thursday as they kick off their latest round of County Championship Division Two fixtures – they host Leicestershire at Lord’s as the two favourites for the title this year lock horns.

Richard Johnson’s side are playing a second home game on the spin at the Home of Cricket having seen off Kent last time out in a massive fourth-innings chase to win by two wickets with just 36 balls left of action in the four-day contest.

The home side successfully chased down 365 thanks to a superlative 103 off 192 balls from Luke Hollman, ably supported by ‘keeper Jack Davies who struck 59 and Zahan Gofar’s crucial 30 not out helped the hosts chase down their big total with just minutes left on the clock.

Middlesex, who currently sit in third in the division two table with two wins from five games so far, now host the Foxes who are topping the table on 95 points with three wins from their five games, added to two draws meaning they are undefeated so far this season.

Despite only a couple of places separating the sides in the table, between the two sides, Betfair have made the home side favourites for the clash with Middlesex 4/6 to pick up the victory, while Leicestershire are priced at 6/5 to get the win.

Kiwi superstar batsman Kane Williamson has yet to join up with Middlesex owing to his commitments in the Pakistan Super League but fellow batsman Leus Du Plooy is in contention for a return having missed the Kent victory through injury,

Leicestershire were 132-run winners over Northants last time out to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign, skittling their visitors out for 156 when chasing a target of 289 for victory.

The visitors have been boosted by the return to their squad of seamer Josh Hull, who has suffered an injury-hit time of things since making his debut for England against Sri Lanka almost a year ago.

Hull has been back in the side for the last two matches and picked up wickets in both, including an excellent 3-13 from six overs in the Northamptonshire second innings to wrap up victory for his side.

The action at Lord’s gets under way at 11am on Thursday morning.

Middlesex vs Leicester shire odds – Betfair

Middlesex 4/6

Leicestershire 6/5

County Championship Division Two winners

Leicestershire 5/2

Middlesex 3/1

Kent 4/1

Lancashire 9/2

Northamptonshire 15/2

Glamorgan 12/1

Derbyshire 20/1

Gloucestershire 30/1