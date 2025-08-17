Middlesex lose in One Day Cup after Duke takes six catches

Metro Bank One Day Cup: Yorkshire 130-3 beat Middlesex 129 by seven wickets

Yorkshire wicketkeeper Harry Duke took six catches to set a List A record for the county as they thrashed Middlesex to cement their status as Metro Bank One Day Cup Group B front-runners.

Three of Duke’s dismissals came off the bowling of Matt Milnes, who took four for 29 after Ben Coad, bowling unchanged to finish with three for 26, had wrecked Middlesex’s top order at Radlett.

The home side, who began the day level on points with their opponents, could not get to grips with Yorkshire’s relentless seam attack on a pitch with variable bounce, registering the ground’s lowest List A total as they were rolled for 129 in 31 overs.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq maintained his excellent form in the tournament, hitting a stylish unbeaten 54 from 66 balls as the White Rose coasted to victory with 23 overs to spare, despite Henry Brookes’ spell of three for 17.

Jack White set the tone after Middlesex had won the toss and surprisingly chosen to bat first, his third delivery spitting up at Josh de Caires’ elbow and deflecting back onto the stumps.

Will Luxton then pulled off a smart tumbling catch at backward point to remove Joe Cracknell off Coad, who also had Ben Geddes caught behind pushing forward as the home side sank to five for three.

Sam Robson hung in there and, having taken 13 deliveries to get off the mark by squirting White to long-on for three, oversaw a brief counter-attack with some courageous strokes off both front and back foot.

He reached 28, sharing a stand of 38 with Jack Davies but, once both had departed in the space of three balls, Middlesex continued to flounder against sustained, accurate Yorkshire bowling.

Nathan Fernandes and Toby Roland-Jones did their best to spark a recovery, with the latter pulling George Hill for the first six of the innings before he was given out caught behind next ball.

It was left to Noah Cornwell to provide some cheer for the home supporters, taking on Hill and plundering 18 from four deliveries – including two top-edged fours over Duke’s head – to post a career-best 28 not out.

However, the wicketkeeper snapped up an edge off last man Nathan Gilchrist to claim his sixth dismissal and close out the innings with 19 overs unused, leaving Yorkshire to enjoy their lunch and contemplate a modest target of 130.

Lyth made the most of a leg-side glance that Cracknell could not hold in the first over of the visitors’ reply, dispatching Roland-Jones for successive fours and dominating his partnership of 59 with Imam.

Both Roland-Jones and Gilchrist beat the bat several times without success, but Brookes’ sudden burst of three wickets in seven deliveries pegged Yorkshire back as Lyth drove to gully for 39 before Luxton and James Wharton were both caught behind.

But Imam displayed his class, cutting and driving with precision and steering the ball into gaps and lifting the White Rose total into three figures as he pulled Cornwell for back-to-back boundaries.

Duke played an efficient supporting role with the bat, punching Brookes and Cornwell to the rope as he kept Imam company with a breezy 28 in their unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 63.

However, it was the Pakistan international – having passed 50 for the fourth consecutive game – who applied the finishing touch, glancing Cornwell to the fence at long leg to confirm Yorkshire’s victory.