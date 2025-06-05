Middlesex frustrated by Crawley – and rain – at Lord’s

Vitality Blast

Middlesex v Kent Spitfires 172-9 – no result, 2 points each.

Zak Crawley blazed his first half-century of this season’s Vitality Blast before wet weather wiped out the prospect of an intriguing Middlesex run-chase against Kent Spitfires at Lord’s.

Crawley’s hard-hitting knock of 57 from 34 balls underpinned the Spitfires’ total of 172 for nine, with paceman Tom Helm and leg-spinner Luke Hollman taking three wickets apiece for the home side.

A downpour during the interval prevented Middlesex from launching their pursuit of the target – although they earned their first points of the tournament, taking two for the no-result along with Kent.

Rain delayed the start by 25 minutes after Middlesex had won the toss and put their visitors in, but Tawanda Muyeye wasted no further time, striking five fours in his bristling knock of 34 from 26.

When Muyeye departed, missing a ball from Zafar Gohar (one for 25) that kept low and hit off stump, it was Crawley who took up the baton by pummelling Middlesex debutant Josh Little over the fence to raise his side’s 50 at the end of the powerplay.

However, spinner Hollman stifled Kent’s progress by removing both Joe Denly – given out on umpire’s review despite Jack Davies initially fumbling the stumping opportunity – and Sam Billings cheaply.

Chris Benjamin had to be helped from the field with an injured arm after diving in vain to try and beat Ben Geddes’ throw from the deep before Crawley renewed the charge by hoisting Hollman for successive sixes over long-on.

Crawley paid the price for attempting to make it three in a row, with Ryan Higgins judging the catch perfectly just inside the rope and, although Helm captured two wickets in as many balls, late hitting by Fred Klaassen and Nathan Gilchrist ensured Kent saw out their overs.

But the rain returned before Middlesex’s openers could strap on their pads to begin the chase and the contest was eventually abandoned just before 9.15pm.