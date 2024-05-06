Middlesex draw after final-day washout

VITALITY COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION 2

Middlesex: 407-8

Leicestershire: 306 all out

Middlesex (15 points) drew with Leicestershire (12 points)

Middlesex’s Vitality County Championship clash with Leicestershire ended in a damp squib of a draw with no play possible on the final day.

The hosts led by 101 with two wickets left going into day four, but the rain which washed out the first day’s action returned with a vengeance early on the final morning drenching the outfield.

Umpires Paul Baldwin and Robert White gave the ground every chance to recover, calling an early tea at 3:10pm following a 2:35pm inspection. However, further rain in the interim led to the abandonment at 3:25pm.

.

The hosts earn 15 points to Leicestershire’s 12 leaving them both on 68 points, six shy of leaders Sussex. Middlesex, however, sit above the Foxes in the table on games won.







