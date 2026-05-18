Middlesex beaten as Derbyshire get first Lord’s win since 2002

Rothesay County Championship, Division Two, Lord’s (day four)

Middlesex 177 & 320: Du Plooy 95, Falconer 48; Aitchison 3-67, Potts 3-71

Derbyshire 376 & 124-3: Came 34, Madsen 31*; Sharma 2-34

Derbyshire (22 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by seven wickets

Wayne Madsen and Matthew Montgomery put together an unbroken partnership of 53 to seal Derbyshire’s first Rothesay County Championship win over Middlesex at Lord’s since 2002.

Visiting skipper Madsen (pictured) hit 31 not out, with Montgomery unbeaten on 21 as Derbyshire ended the first block of red-ball fixtures with successive victories, chasing down a modest target of 122 without much difficulty.

Seamer Nick Potts captured the last two Middlesex wickets during the first hour to finish with three for 71 as the home side were dismissed for 320, with Harry Duke undefeated on 43.

Ben Aitchison failed to increase his overnight haul of three wickets, but nevertheless claimed career-best match figures of eight for 114 to go alongside a maiden first-class hundred in Derbyshire’s first innings.

Starting the final day with a lead of 79, Middlesex managed to extend that by a further 42 – largely thanks to some clean hitting from Toby Roland-Jones, who steered Rory Haydon for a series of boundaries.

Roland-Jones’ crisp drive through midwicket for four more lifted the total above 300 and his partnership with Duke reached exactly 50 before it was ended by a swipe outside off stump at Potts.

Last man Naavya Sharma added a boundary off his inside edge before Potts pinned him leg before two balls later to wrap up the innings and hand over to Derbyshire openers Harry Came and Luis Reece.

The pair made steady progress, ticking along at around three an over and giving nothing away until a switch of ends for Ryan Higgins triggered the downfall of Reece, who nudged him to slip.

Rain arrived as the players were leaving the field for lunch, with the target still 86 away, but it cleared up during the interval and stayed away long enough for Derbyshire to complete their task.

Having taken 22 balls to get off the mark with an uncertain outside edge that flew to the rope, Montgomery was handed a life soon afterwards when he was dropped in the slips off Eathan Bosch.

Sharma struck twice in four deliveries, with Came taken at slip for 34 attempting to leave the ball and Caleb Jewell feathering one behind, but it was too late to induce any genuine jitters in the Derbyshire camp.

Madsen’s straight drive off Roland-Jones for four took the total into three figures and he and Montgomery knocked off the remaining runs in dribs and drabs to seal their side’s victory.