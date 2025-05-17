Middlesex struggle as Handscomb haunts his former county

Rothesay County Championship Division Two, Lord’s (day one)

Middlesex 232: Davies 49, Higgins 44; Holland 5-35 & 10-0

Leicestershire 274: Handscomb 87, Holland 37, Green 36; Gohar 4-34

Middlesex 3 pts trail Leicestershire 4 pts by 32 runs

Not for the first time, Peter Handscomb returned to haunt his old county as Leicestershire kept their noses in front on an absorbing day two against Middlesex at Lord’s.

Handscomb made only two 50s in 21 innings over two seasons for the Seaxes, but added to his century here last season with a defiant 87. It marked his 100th score of 50 or more in first-class cricket. Ian Holland (37) and Ben Green (36) lent support in stands of 93 and 59 respectively to carry the visitors to 274.

Former Pakistan international spinner Zafar Gohar kept the hosts in touch with figures of 4-34, but the missed stumping off his bowling which reprieved Handscomb on 54 may yet prove costly.

Middlesex openers Sam Robson and Max Holden survived a nervy four over before the close, reducing their arrears by 10 runs in the process.

Leicestershire were initially bogged down as the new ball regularly whistled past both edges of the bat. Sol Budinger opted to counter-attack, depositing one from Dane Paterson over mid-on for six, but the former South African international reaped rapid vengeance, bowling him with a beauty which clipped off-stump.

Toby Roland-Jones came on as the day’s first change and struck with his second delivery, a lack of footwork from Rehan Ahmed, coupled by a tentative poke at the ball resulting in an inside edge onto the stumps.

With the hosts now on top, debutant Naavya Sharma should have enjoyed a dream start, finding the edge of Lewis Hill’s bat in his opening over in first-class cricket, only for the usually safe hands of Sam Robson to grass the chance at first slip. Hill though didn’t make the most of the reprieve, Roland-Jones bowling him off the inside edge soon afterwards.

Handscomb though found an ally in Holland as the early afternoon developed into a game of patience, stoic defence resisting frugal bowling by the hosts. Thirteen runs were squeezed out in 11 overs before a lovely cover drive by Handscombe raised the 50-stand and Holland mimicked his captain’s shot as the scoreboard began to tick over.

Another boundary took Handscomb to his landmark half-century, but he should have gone on 54, wicketkeeper Jack Davies missing a stumping chance after he gave Gohar the charge. A huge lbw shout to the next delivery also went unheeded, after which Handscombe re-entrenched.

His stand with the obdurate Holland reached 93 before the all-rounder was bamboozled by one from Gohar which beat his defences and dislodged the off-bail.

It was part of a lovely spell by the left-arm spinner either side of tea in which he also snared Ben Cox and Logan Van Beek, both leg before.

At 197-7, Middlesex were even scenting a narrow first-innings lead, but new batter Green opened his shoulders, clubbing Hollman over the short boundary.

The new ball was dispatched with similar distain, a straight drive back past Roland Jones, one of the shots of the day.

Handscomb appeared to be inching towards his century, but was undone on Australia’s unlucky number 87, lofting the first ball of Gohar’s new spell to the hands of mid-on.

Green’s enterprising innings ended when he was pinned in front by Higgins, before Sharma returned to scatter Tom Scriven’s stumps and claim the maiden first-class wicket he should have had earlier in the day.