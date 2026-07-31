Middlesex beaten in One-Day Cup

Metro Bank One-Day Cup: Worcestershire Rapids (294/6) beat Middlesex (293/7) by four wickets.

Worcestershire ended Middlesex’s 100% Metro Bank One-Day Cup record with a four-wicket victory in a lively game at Worcester.

Josh De Caires’ maiden List A century, an excellent 130 from 147 balls, supported by Aaryan Sawant (his List A-best 44, 44) and Sam Robson (42, 53), lifted Middlesex to an imposing 293 for seven.

But the Rapids reached 294 for six with ten balls to spare thanks to Jake Libby’s classy unbeaten 109 (114), Henry Cullen’s 73 (68) and Brett D’Oliveira’s 50 (64) despite Noah Cornwell’s three for 68. The result leaves both sides strongly-placed in the competition with three wins from four games.

On a gorgeous day at New Road, two Joshes were centre-stage. While De Caires starred on the field, high in everybody’s thought off it was Josh Baker. On ‘Blue for Bakes’ day, most of an excellent crowd wore blue for the JB33 Foundation, created in honour of the immensely popular Worcestershire spinner who sadly passed away in 2024.

The Rapids chose to bowl but took only one early wicket, Nathan Fernandes who lifted Tom Taylor to fine leg. De Caires and Robson added 97 in 20 overs before Robson lifted a sweep at Fateh Singh to deep mid-wicket.

Ben Geddes nicked Beyers Swanepoel behind but De Caires advanced to his ton, his first for Middlesex’s first team in his 91st game, reached with his 12th four, from 130 balls. It was an accomplished innings which received a generous ovation from the home fans after he hoisted Taylor to deep mid-wicket.

Singh soon flighted one into Joe Cracknell’s stumps but Sawant’s measured innings, supported by violent cameos by Zafar Gohar (20, 12) and Toby Roland-Jones (18 not out, nine) saw Middlesex to a challenging total.

The Rapids suffered a big blow in the third over when Dan Lategan tweaked a muscle and retired hurt. Gareth Roderick perished first ball, caught by wicketkeeper Cracknell down the leg-side off Naavya Sharma, but D’Oliveira and Libby rebuilt with a stand of 87 in 17 overs. Libby lifted Cornwell for ten in two balls but the bowler hit back with wickets in his next two overs. Cracknell collected both times as D’Oliveira’s edged a fine lifter and Kashif Ali nicked a footwork-free waft.

While Libby proceeded to a canny 63-ball half-century, Cullen, fluent from ball one, injected impetus. The fourth-wicket pair added 117 in 18 overs and when Cullen chipped a lap at Cornwell to short third, the Rapids needed an apparently manageable 70 from 57 balls.

Lategan (26, 24) returned with a runner, and delivered some crisp blows before shanking Henry Brookes to extra cover. Libby completed his fourth List A century (from 107 balls) and three successive fours by Taylor off Brookes took the pressure off, leaving the Rapids requiring just 14 from the last three overs.