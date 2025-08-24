Middlesex beat Steelbacks in One Day Cup

Metro Bank One Day Cup: Middlesex 192-6 beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks 189 by four wickets

Sam Robson and Ben Geddes both struck half-centuries as Middlesex coasted to victory over Northamptonshire to maintain their hopes of a knockout place in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Robson (pictured) hit 67 from 70 balls, while skipper Geddes followed up his List A best of 141 not out against Kent with 51 from as many deliveries to propel the visitors across the line at Wantage Road with 17.3 overs unused.

The Steelbacks were bowled out for 189 in 38.1 overs despite a third-wicket stand of 108 between Ricardo Vasconcelos and Rob Keogh, who both registered their first half-centuries of the tournament.

But their last eight wickets fell for 77, with Middlesex spinner Zafar Gohar taking four for 39 and all-rounder Ryan Higgins three for 34 before weighing in with a lively 48 from 34 as his side sealed the win.

Higgins, making his first appearance of the competition, had an immediate impact after his side won the toss, achieving plenty of movement as the Steelbacks were reduced to four for two.

Tim Robinson departed first ball, caught at second slip off a Higgins outswinger and James Sales also failed to score, perishing in identical fashion before Vasconcelos (62 from 61) and Keogh (60 from 68) launched the repair job.

Keogh drove Noah Cornwell for successive boundaries, while Vasconcelos pierced the field with regularity and capitalised on Middlesex’s decision to forgo a slip with the powerplay done.

The left-hander drilled Henry Brookes to the cover fence to post his half-century, but was halted in his tracks when Keogh’s powerful straight drive thudded into his helmet at the non-striker’s end.

Although Vasconcelos was cleared to resume, the blow had clearly disrupted his rhythm and when he slapped his next delivery from Luke Hollman straight to midwicket, the innings began to crumble.

Ravi Bopara, featuring in his first List A game since 2019, lasted just three deliveries before he was bowled around his legs sweeping Gohar and the spinner also claimed the scalp of Keogh, neatly stumped by Joe Cracknell.

Gohar picked up two more, with Aryaman Varma superbly caught by Josh de Caires at full stretch running back from midwicket and Brookes wrapped up the innings by bowling Lewis McManus.

Northamptonshire’s hopes were raised when Cracknell chopped on to the first legitimate delivery of Middlesex’s reply, extending a lean run of form that has now yielded five runs in as many innings.

They might also have removed Robson who, having dispatched Justin Broad twice to the rope in quick succession, edged the seamer to second slip where Vasconcelos spilled the chance.

Vasconcelos made amends in Broad’s next over by snapping up De Caires, but Robson took advantage of his earlier escape with a series of leg-side clips and cover drives, advancing beyond 50 as he and Geddes built a steady alliance that realised 76.

Rookie seamer Ben Whitehouse eventually made the breakthrough when Robson miscued to mid-off, but Higgins announced his arrival at the crease by thumping the bowler for two fours to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Meanwhile, Geddes unfurled a string of classy strokes off both front and back foot, driving Liam Guthrie for a straight boundary that carried him to his half-century at exactly a run a ball – only to perish straight after the drinks break, top-edging to deep square leg.

It was too late to rescue Northamptonshire from a fifth defeat in seven games and, although Higgins holed out late on, Gohar swung George Bartlett over the top to confirm victory.