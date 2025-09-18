Middlesex’s match against Lancs ends in draw

Rothesay County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day four)

Middlesex 211 & 99-4: Hollman 33; Bailey 3-47

Lancashire 375-5 dec: Bohannon 87, Hurst 67*, Wells 62, Jennings 61; Roland-Jones 2-49

Lancashire (14 pts) drew with Middlesex (9 pts)

Josh Bohannon made a superb 87 and both Seb Morgan and Arav Shetty took their maiden first-class wickets on an eventful last day of the first-class season at Emirates Old Trafford, but the Rothesay County Championship match between Lancashire and Middlesex ended, as expected, in a draw.

Replying to Middlesex’s 211, Lancashire batsmen went on the attack in the first half of the day, scoring 270 runs in 44 overs before declaring on 375 for five an hour after lunch.

However, their imaginative attempt to conjure a victory was thwarted, not without the odd alarm, by Middlesex’s top-order batsmen and the game ended with the visitors on 99 for four.

The result ensures that Glamorgan will finish second in Division Two, although whether that means they will be promoted to Division One or one of the proposed conferences has yet to be decided.

The morning had begun on a positive note for Middlesex when Luke Wells (pictured) was bowled by Toby Roland-Jones for 62 in the third over of the day.

But the session was dominated by the batting of Bohannon whose 69-ball 87 included 14 fours and two sixes, the latter off Henry Brookes and Zafar Gohar. Lancashire’s No3 scored 74 of the first hundred runs in his 113-run stand with Jennings and looked set for a very quick hundred before he was bowled by Roland-Jones when hitting across the line.

Jennings had been completely overshadowed by his batting partner but he was dismissed for 61 two balls after Bohannon when he played all around a ball from Seb Morgan and lost his leg stump. That gave 18-year-old Morgan his maiden first-class wicket on the ground where his 61 runs had been instrumental in Middlesex’s memorable one-wicket Metro Bank Cup victory back in August.

Lancashire came into lunch on 239 for three, giving them a lead of 28, but they lost George Bell in the third over of the afternoon session when he was leg before wicket to Higgins for 17. By then, though, Hurst had hit the first of his four sixes, two of the maximums coming off Gohar, and Lancashire’s rapid progress was not slowed by the dismissal of Michael Jones, caught at deep point off Morgan, for 33. When the declaration was made, Hurst was 67 not out off 68 balls and Lancashire had scored 270 runs off 44 overs in the day’s play.

Lancashire’s hopes of achieving an unlikely victory were given an immediate fillip when Josh de Caires was leg before wicket to Tom Bailey in the ninth over of the innings. That gave Bailey his 500th wicket in all formats for Lancashire and Middlesex came into tea on 26 for one.

On the resumption, Sam Robson and Luke Hollman coped reasonably easily with Lancashire’s seam attack but after the light had worsened and stand-in captain Bohannon was compelled to bowl his slow bowlers if the game was to continue, Robson fell to Bailey’s first off-spinner when he was caught at short leg by George Bell for 21. Arav Shetty then took his maiden first-class wicket on debut when he bowled Leus du Plooy for five and Middlesex’s anxieties were increased three overs into the last hour when Bailey bowled Luke Hollman for 33.

To their evident relief, though, the visitors lost no more wickets and were 99 for four with Higgins on 14 not out and Ben Geddes unbeaten on one when the players shook hands. Bailey finished with three for 47 from 17.5 overs.