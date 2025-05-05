Hollman’s century helps Middlesex pull off comeback win

Rothesay County Championship Division Two, Lord’s (day one)

Kent 129 & 473: Bell-Drummond 223, Crawley 68; Roland-Jones 3-107

Middlesex 238 & 366-8: Hollman 103, Davies 59; Evison 3-71

Middlesex (19 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by two wickets

Luke Hollman’s maiden century paved the way for Middlesex to snatch a dramatic victory as they edged past Kent in a see-saw Rothesay County Championship classic at Lord’s.

Bowled out for 129 on the opening day, Kent looked favourites after setting a stiff target of 365 and reducing their hosts to 81 for three overnight – but Hollman’s diligent knock of 103 anchored a remarkable fightback.

The 24-year-old shared key partnerships with Stephen Eskinazi (41) – who retired hurt with a back spasm but returned later – and Jack Davies (59), only for leg-spinner Matt Parkinson to turn the contest back in Kent’s favour, dismissing Hollman and Davies in quick succession.

It needed an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 52 between Toby Roland-Jones and Zafar Gohar to wrap up a record Middlesex run-chase against Kent, the latter slog-sweeping Parkinson (three for 105) for six to secure victory with just one over remaining.

A morning shower slightly delayed the resumption of Middlesex’s innings before not-out batters Hollman and Eskinazi knuckled down to blunt the visitors’ attack with few causes for alarm.

Hollman overtook his partner by steering Kashif Ali to the point boundary and, even though Parkinson extracted some turn from the Pavilion End, the pair made steady progress during the first hour and half.

However, they were separated when Eskinazi – having turned Parkinson behind square – clutched at his lower back while completing a routine single and grimaced with pain as he sank to the turf at the bowler’s end.

The opener eventually limped back to the dressing-room, with replacement Ryan Higgins doing well to dig out an inswinging yorker from Jamal Richards shortly before another bout of drizzle curtailed the session.

Hollman advanced beyond 50 for the sixth time in his red-ball career after lunch, sweeping and on-driving Parkinson for boundaries and then nudging a single to reach his individual landmark as Middlesex’s target dipped below 200.

But it was the former England leg-spinner who achieved a breakthrough, reacting quickly to deflect Hollman’s straight drive onto the wicket with non-striker Higgins scrambling in vain to make his ground.

The run-out raised Kent spirits, with more close fielders ushered in as Parkinson was joined by Jack Leaning in a spin-only offensive, capturing another wicket as Tawanda Muyeye raced out from slip to snare a looping edge off bat and pad of Ben Geddes.

Kashif returned to share the new ball with George Garrett, who was hoisted over the rope at long leg by Davies but almost accounted for Hollman on the stroke of tea, a clipped half-volley fractionally eluding the diving midwicket fielder.

Hollman kept his cool to complete his ton from 184 balls and that was the signal for Davies to press the accelerator, slamming Garrett for a six and three fours during a single over that cost 29 in all.

A reverse sweep for four off Parkinson took Davies to his half-century and simultaneously lifted Middlesex’s total above 300 – yet the pendulum appeared to swing again as Parkinson picked up two wickets in three balls.

Hollman was first to go, snapped up at short leg before Davies holed out to deep midwicket and, having returned with a runner, Eskinazi could increase his score by just two before Joey Evison pinned him lbw with 51 still required.

Gohar and Roland-Jones (23 not out) gradually whittled those down, while Evison (three for 71) and Parkinson maintained the pressure in tandem as the overs ticked away and shadows began to lengthen.

With five needed and seven balls remaining, Gohar (30 not out) took on Parkinson and dispatched the ball over the short boundary to seal Middlesex’s second win of the season.

ECB Reporters’ Network supported by Rothesay.