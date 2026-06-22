Middlesex edged out by Kent on final day

Rothesay County Championship, Division Two, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury (day four)

Kent 416 & 257: Bell-Drummond 60; Sharma 4-40

Middlesex 443: Holden 182 & 181: Gohar 66*; Milnes 5-31

Kent (23 pts) beat Middlesex (7 pts) by 49 runs

Middlesex lost to Kent by 49 runs on the final day of the Rothesay County Championship match at Canterbury.

Matt Milnes took five for 31 as the visitors were dismissed for 181, in the final session.

Middlesex looked heavy favourites when they dismissed Kent for 257: Naavya Sharma took four for 40 and Tom Helm for 72, setting Middlesex a target of 231.

But they lurched to 93 for seven and although Zafar Gohar went down swinging in with an unbeaten 66, he ultimately ran out of partners, with Keith Dudgeon wrapping up the win when he pinned Naavya Sharma lbw with 26 overs remaining.

Kent started day four with a lead of 206, but had added only 24 when Dudgeon was the last man out for 37.

Milnes added only three to his overnight score of eight when he flicked Helm to Ben Geddes at fine leg and Sharma got Matt Parkinson lbw for a duck in the next over.

Dudgeon pulled Sharma for a six over square leg and then got four from a Toby Roland-Jones misfield, but he hit the very next delivery, from Helm, straight to the same fielder.

Milnes ignited Kent’s hopes when he bowled Sam Robson for seven with one that nipped back and sent his off stump flying.

Ben Geddes was on six when he had a major stroke of luck, hitting a Hasan Mahmud delivery that that rolled onto his leg stump without enough force to dislodge the bail, but Milnes then got him lbw for 11.

After Leus du Plooy had displayed a Midas touch on day three, it was Bell-Drummond’s turn to have an inspired day as captain. Dudgeon replaced Milnes at the Nackington Road End and sent two of Max Holden’s stumps flying, bowling him for nine. He then bowled Leus du Plooy, who played on for 13, ending the session with Middlesex on 52 for 4.

Joe Cracknell was on 16 when Milnes found his edge and the ball looped to Sam Northeast at second.

Bell-Drummond then brought Grant Stewart back from the Pavilion End and he got Seb Morgan lbw for 8 with his third ball.

And when he switched Hasan Mahmud to the Nackington Road End, his first ball bowled Caleb Falconer for 12.

Zafar Gohar and Roland Jones produced the biggest partnership of the innings, after Milnes couldn’t quite reel in Roland-Jones when he pulled Hasan to midwicket. They cut the deficit to double figures and had reached 134 for seven at tea.

They’d just completed a 50 stand when Milnes trapped Roland-Jones lbw for 17. Zafar nudged Milnes for a single to reach his half-century, but he then lost Tom Helm, lbw for four, again to Milnes, with 64 still needed.

Zafar battled on, producing an elegant cover drive off Milnes, but with 50 needed Dudgeon returned to the Nackington Road End and got Sharma lbw for a duck.