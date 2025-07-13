Kent coast to seven-wicket win over Middlesex

Vitality T20 Blast: Kent Spitfires 165 for 3 (4 points) beat Middlesex 160-5 ( points) by seven wickets

The Kent Spitfires coasted to a seven-wicket win over Middlesex at Canterbury, with 11 balls to spare.

Fred Klaassen took 3 for 39 as the visitors were limited to 160 for five from their 20 overs and they needed 68 from Leus Du Plooy to give them something to defend.

A blistering opening partnership of 66 between Tawanda Muyeye, who top-scored with 59 and Harry Finch meant Kent always looked favourites and when Finch went for 36, Joe Denly took the Spitfires to the brink with 46, before Sam Billings sealed the win with a six.

Middlesex chose to bat first but lost Stevie Eskinazi (pictured) in the second over when he was bowled off stump by Fred Klaassen.

In his next over Klaassen got Ben Geddes for 22, after he slapped him straight to Finch at point, leaving the visitors on 40 for two after the powerplay.

Kane Williamson was caught and bowled by Jack Leaning for just six but Leaning’s 10th over went for 14, and allowing Middlesex to reach 68 for three at halfway and Matt Parkinson’s 11th went for 16.

There was a lengthy delay while du Plooy was treated for a hand injury, after which Grant Stewart bowled Ryan Higgins middle stump for 19, breaking a partnership worth 68.

Klaassen claimed the key wicket of du Plooy when he was caught by Finch near the rope but some late hitting by Joe Cracknell, who finished on 24 not out, and Luke Hollman, who was unbeaten on 14, steered Middlesex to a defensible total.

It looked less defensible when openers Harry Finch and Tawanda Muyeye flayed 59 from the powerplay,

Although Zafar Gohar made a breakthrough when he caught and bowled the former for 36, it didn’t affect the scoring rate.

A single from Josh Little gave Muyeye his 50 and although Higgins had him caught by du Plooy in the 16th, Billings came in and blasted 20 from seven.

Denly was denied the satisfaction of hitting the winning runs when he was bowled by Tom Helm, leaving Billings to complete the job with a six off Higgins that flew over square leg.